Colts select WR Keon Coleman in Mel Kiper mock draft 1.0

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a big offseason, which includes deciding what to do with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

In his first mock draft of the offseason, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the Colts addressing the wide receiver position, adding a big body to the offense for quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State One of the top edge rushers could be in play here for the Colts, but I’m leaning toward a like-for-like replacement, as Michael Pittman Jr. could get a megadeal in free agency and leave the team. If that happens, there will be a massive need for a big, physical pass-catcher, which describes Coleman’s game. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Coleman can box out cornerbacks and go up and get deep balls. He has fantastic body control when the ball is in the air. He had 11 touchdowns after transferring to Florida State from Michigan State. Coleman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce would form an excellent receiving corps for young quarterback Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis.

With respect to Kiper, there’s no reason for Michael Pittman Jr. to ever hit the market. Either the two sides come to an agreement on a contract, or the Colts apply the franchise tag before the legal tampering period opens. Either way, the likelihood of Pittman hitting the open market is slim.

Moving past that, Coleman is an intriguing prospect. Even though he profiles as a similar X-receiver type in the mold of Pittman, albeit a notch lighter, and offense can’t have too many weapons.

Coleman has elite ball skills and tracking ability while showing promise after the catch. He brings sure hands and a knack for physicality. He may not win with speed, and he’ll need to continue developing crisper route-running.

Early mock drafts are difficult given the unknown of contracts like Pittman’s, but Coleman is still an intriguing prospect regardless of whether the former is under contract after this offseason.

