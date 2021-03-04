Colts select WR Elijah Moore in CBS mock draft

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts will be entering the 2021 offseason looking to add some explosiveness to the wide receiver room, which means Elijah Moore could be on their radar.

In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, the Colts used the No. 21 pick to grab Moore out of Ole Miss, hoping to bring in more explosiveness for new quarterback Carson Wentz.

Fixing Wentz’s mechanics and confidence in the pocket will come first and foremost. After that, the Colts have to get pieces around him that will help him succeed. Getting pieces in the YAC game will help immensely.

Moore is coming into the draft after a strong senior season. He recorded 86 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns. Player Profiler has Moore listed with a 19.4 breakout age, which would put him in the 83rd percentile.

The biggest knock on Moore is his height. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, he’s going to be in the slot almost exclusively. With Michael Pittman Jr. on the outside, it may be tough to see the Colts using a first-round pick on a slot receiver.

It’s hard to see Chris Ballard using a first-round pick on a wide receiver regardless given his history at the position, but the need is pretty high for the Colts this offseason.

Moore is an electric player with height concerns and if he falls to the second round, the Colts could be all over it.

