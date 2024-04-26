Colts select UCLA’s Laiatu Latu with 15th overall pick

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts selected UCLA’s edge rusher Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.

Latu was the first defensive player picked in the draft after a run on offensive players that saw six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks.

The Colts will have one pick per round for the final six rounds. The second and third rounds are on Friday night with the final four rounds on Saturday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.