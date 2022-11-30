Colts select QB Will Levis in Dane Brugler’s mock draft

The biggest question mark that will surround the Indianapolis Colts throughout the offseason will be the direction of the quarterback position.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic dropped his first 2023 NFL mock draft Wednesday morning, which featured the Colts addressing that position by selecting quarterback Will Levis out of Kentucky.

“Where the Colts go from here to address the quarterback position is a mystery. The veteran route obviously hasn’t worked, but is there a quarterback in this year’s draft worth targeting in the mid-first round? Though Will Levis has struggled to elevate the Kentucky offense this season, the Wildcats’ recently-fired play caller (Rich Scangarello) and a shaky supporting cast deserve blame as well. Levis still should check enough boxes (well-built, athletic, power arm, super competitive) to entice a quarterback-needy team, like the Colts, in the top half of Round 1.”

It should be noted that Brugler’s mock drafts aren’t conducted based on his own opinions but instead are based on “strictly what I’m hearing based on my conversations with scouts and front office personnel contacts around the league.”

While the quarterback class will be led by Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, there’s a good chance they are going within the top-10 picks. They were the only three quarterbacks drafted in this one-round mock.

Levis (6-foot-3, 222 pounds) is in competition for the QB3 spot in the class despite his underwhelming season at Kentucky thus far.

In 11 games, he’s completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The draft season is just beginning to heat up and there will be a lot of names to monitor over the next five months. But Levis may be among the top names to watch throughout the process for the Colts.

