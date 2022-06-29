Colts select QB Anthony Richardson in ESPN’s 2023 mock draft

In ESPN’s latest 2023 mock draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

In this mock draft, the Colts held the No. 27 overall pick based on ESPN’s Football Power Index. Here’s what Matt Miller had to say about the selection of Richardson late in the first round.

Richardson has received considerable hype this summer thanks to his big-time arm strength, mobility and 6-foot-4 frame. This is all a projection, however, as he has thrown 64 passes for the Gators — and six of those were interceptions. Richardson has the tools, but we have to see the production this season. If he puts it all together under coach Billy Napier, he could push himself way up the board.

If this were the case, it would likely be a situation where the Colts want to groom Richardson behind Matt Ryan for a few seasons. Ryan is only under contract through the 2023 season, but it wouldn’t be surprising if a strong showing in 2022 leads to a small extension.

The Colts need to get through the 2022 season before we truly know what their biggest needs will be for the next draft, but we have a pretty good idea that the quarterback position will be up there.

