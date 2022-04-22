Colts select OT Tyler Smith, WR Jalen Tolbert in latest ESPN mock

In the latest ESPN mock draft featuring alternating picks between Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, the Indianapolis Colts hit on their two biggest needs going into the 2022 NFL draft.

Because this mock draft takes place through the first three rounds, the Colts will only have two selections. They lost their first-round pick due to the 2021 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and wound up giving their extra third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in order to trade for quarterback Matt Ryan.

At the No. 42 overall pick, Kiper had control of the Colts’ first selection in this mock draft. He opted to go with an offensive tackle to compete with Matt Pryor on the blindside.

“Kiper’s pick: Tyler Smith, OT/G, Tulsa For the Colts’ first pick, I see them going best offensive lineman on the board. They have a hole at right guard and left tackle. Smith could fill either of those voids. He was almost too aggressive at times last season (12 penalties), but he is physical at the point of attack.”

There is a lot of upside for Smith in the NFL given his size (6’4″, 324) and arm length (34 inches). While his height and weight don’t meet the typical criteria that the Colts like in their offensive tackles, his length and potential do offer some upside.

Other players available at the time of this pick include cornerback Kyler Gordon, wide receiver Skyy Moore, offensive tackle Abraham Lucas, safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver George Pickens. It’s likely that all of these players would be considered better fits for the Colts than Smith.

At No. 73 overall, McShay took over the reins for the Colts’ other selection on Day 2 of the draft. He went with a wide receiver.

McShay’s pick: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama The Colts have to get themselves a receiver before Friday night is over, even though 13 are already off the board. Matt Ryan, meet Tolbert, who is a smooth route runner with good speed.

Tolbert is certainly an intriguing prospect for the Colts and one who shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand because he comes from a small school. He has good size (6’0″, 194), speed (4.49) and length (32 1/4 inch arms).

Story continues

Other players available with this pick include defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, cornerback Tariq Woolen, safety Kerby Joseph and wide receiver David Bell. I would expect Tolbert to be in the mix if this is the available crop.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Stephon Gilmore contract details revealed Colts free agent DE Isaac Rochell signs with Browns Report: Colts met virtually with Auburn DB Smoke Monday

List