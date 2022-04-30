Colts select S Nick Cross at No. 96: Instant analysis

After making three selections on Day 2, the Indianapolis Colts weren’t done so they traded up with the Denver Broncos in order to select Maryland safety Nick Cross.

Rounding out a stellar draft on Day 2, general manager Chris Ballard added Cross to a safety room that already has its starters. But Cross can provide very strong depth with the upside to eventually become a starter even if the path is a bit murky right now.

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

How this pick helps the Colts

The safety position wasn’t a glaring need. But it was expected to be one of the spots the Colts added to on Day 3. Instead, Ballard moved up for a player that instantly improves the depth of the secondary while providing him the chance to work as a rotational safety. With Armani Watts likely playing solely on special teams, Cross can be the fourth safety in the rotation.

How he will be used

The Colts have their starters in Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon. However, they’ve both dealt with injuries recently, especially with Blackmon coming off of a torn ACL. They signed Rodney McLeod as a veteran voice and free safety option. Cross likely will split time in the rotation as he gets his feet wet in the NFL, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see him earn more of a role as his rookie year goes on.

Quick grade of the pick

I’m almost afraid of how much I love the Day 2 pick that the Colts made. There is just so much upside and potential while meeting the character and need requirements with each pick. The Colts did have to give up a 2023 third-round pick as a part of the trade-up, but they also have an extra one thanks to the Carson Wentz trade.

Cross has extremely high upside thanks to his athleticism and aggressiveness, and the fact that the Colts surprised everyone by trading back into the third round to grab him could go a very long way.

Grade: B+

