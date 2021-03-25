Colts select DE Jaelan Phillips in latest mock draft from The Athletic

In the latest beat writer mock draft from The Athletic, the Indianapolis Colts selected edge rusher Jaelan Phillips with the No. 21 overall pick in the draft.

Here’s what Zak Keefer, who made the pick, had to say about adding Phillips:

21. Indianapolis Colts: Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami An important factor in the Colts’ thinking while they weighed adding Carson Wentz was whether they’d be able to keep their early-round draft picks this spring. They were able to do that — giving up just a third-rounder this year, then a conditional second-rounder next year — and they plan on using those resources to attack two glaring needs: pass rush and left tackle. With Darrisaw off the board, the Colts have to shift to the defensive side of the ball, where they have two young defensive ends (Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu) who’ve yet to solidify a starting spot. In Phillips, GM Chris Ballard tries to add punch to a position that is vital in his defense’s 4-3 scheme. — Zak Keefer

Adding to the edge is a top priority for the Colts in the draft. They decided against doing so in free agency and while they could add a veteran piece, it is most likely they ae heading into the draft with a plan to add an early edge rusher.

At No. 21, the Colts are likely to have their options. Phillips is among them and his skill set and production warrants first-round consideration. There is a concern with concussions, an issue that has already forced Phillips to retire once before. Any team drafting him assumes the risk of a short career.

But if Phillips is healthy, he’s a strong asset to make an impact right away and potentially aid a pass rush that is full of young potential.

