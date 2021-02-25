Colts select DE Gregory Rousseau in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft

After 38 years in the business, Mel Kiper Jr. finally put a trade in his latest mock draft for the first time. Even though the Indianapolis Colts stayed put at their spot, this is a big deal!

Joking aside, it’s nice to see ESPN getting with the times on this subject. The explanation for why Kiper doesn’t mock trades is because it’s “impossible to know how teams will maneuver — and what offers they could get,” but most teams don’t even know who they are going to draft leading up to their pick. So why not have fun with it?

Regardless, the Colts stayed put at No. 21 in this mock draft to take edge rusher Gregory Rousseau out of Miami, who is one of the prospects with the highest upside at the position in this class.

The Colts would probably love to get a tackle to replace the retired Anthony Costanzo, but I don’t see a great fit based on my rankings. (They could solve the issue by kicking All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson outside.) Instead they can address their pass rush and get younger with Justin Houston likely leaving in free agency. Rousseau, who opted out of the 2020 season, had 15.5 sacks in 2019, though he’s still raw. I’m interested in seeing his testing numbers at his pro day next month. Indianapolis should have a few options to take its preferred edge rusher here because the class lacks elite prospects.

We didn’t get the benefit of watching Rousseau build on that strong 2019 season because he opted-out out of the 2020 season. But getting a bendy, long edge rusher who still has untapped potential could be what the Colts look for in 2021.

They need to add to the position in free agency—and they will have their options—but it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibilities for them to double-dip in free agency and the draft.

Rousseau might be more of a wild-card given how raw his game is, but the potential is worth it in the lat first round.

