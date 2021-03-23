Colts select EDGE Gregory Rousseau in latest TD Wire mock

In the latest mock draft from Touchdown Wire, the Indianapolis Colts adding an intriguing prospect in the form of edge rusher Gregory Rousseau out of Miami with the No. 21 overall pick.

Here’s what Doug Farrar had to say about the pick:

The Colts lost Denico Autry to the Titans in free agency, which leaves them a bit short when it comes to edge guys who can kick inside when necessary. DeForest Buckner is the epicenter of that defensive line, and justifiably so, and Justin Houston is coming off a couple of productive seasons, but general manager Chris Ballard might want to get younger and more dynamic on the edge, and Rousseau fits that ideal perfectly. It’ll take some time for Rousseau to get his pass-rush moves together, but his 15.5 sacks in 2019 (he opted out in 2020), along with six quarterback hits and 24 quarterback hurries, represent more than just noise. Strong enough to kick inside (he had 92 snaps inside the tackles in 2019) and athletic enough to drop into coverage and cover the flat, Rousseau would be the perfect developmental pick for a defense on the rise.

Rousseau will be a wild-card pick in the draft. At one point early in the offseason, he was being viewed as a top-10 pick but that hype has cooled off. Now, he’s falling in the range where the Colts will be picking.

Rousseau is intriguing because of his size, length and flexibility while running the arc. He recorded 15.5 sacks in 2019 but opted out of the 2020 season so we didn’t get to see a follow-up season.

While Rousseau’s frame and athleticism have him touted as a first-round pick, some have questions about his pass-rushing ability, citing his production as more of a result from clean-up sacks.

The ceiling is certainly there, though, and the Colts have no issue waiting on the development of a pass rusher like Rousseau, who could wind up being a steal at No. 21 overall.

