Colts select EDGE Azeez Ojulari in post free agency mock draft

The Indianapolis Colts have a number of different directions they could explore with this selection. They have a need at the wide receiver spot, with T.Y. Hilton testing free agency, and a Terrace Marshall Jr. or a Kadarius Toney would make a lot of sense in this spot. They could also look to address offensive line, and players like Tevin Jenkins, Dillon Radnuz or Jalen Mayfield are also options.

But they also have a need on the edge of their defense, as Frank Reich told the media recently, and the potential that Azeez Ojulari offers might be too good to pass up. Ojulari needs to build out his repertoire of pass-rushing moves, as right now he relies primarily on speed around the edge, but the upside is immense. As is his length, and you can see the ability for him to develop a powerful long-arm move that could be extremely effective in the NFL. This is an interesting EDGE class, but Ojulari’s potential makes him an interesting option in the first round.