Colts select DE Azeez Ojulari in latest PFF mock draft

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the Indianapolis Colts added to the edge by selecting former Georgia defensive end Azeez Ojulari with the No. 21 overall pick.

Here’s what they said about making the pick for Indy:

Ojulari is a player I am in love with because he plays hard on every snap, whether it’s a run or pass. The Colts could easily pick an offensive player to surround new quarterback Carson Wentz, but they also need help at edge, where they had major trouble getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Key Change: The Colts’ cumulative edge grade was the seventh-lowest in the league last season. Ojulari earned an 88.9 grade there in 2020.

The Colts could go in any number of directions with the No. 21 overall pick. They could trade back and get more picks. They could use it on a left tackle, wide receiver, cornerback or an edge rusher.

Ojulari doesn’t have the length that the Colts seem to desire in their defensive ends, at least when it comes to the draft. Some believe he has the pass-rush package necessary to win consistently on the edge while others feel he may be best suited as an off-ball linebacker in a 4-3 defense.

The Colts need to add to the edge this offseason in both free agency and the draft. They could use the No. 21 pick on Ojulari, which is likely where they will need to get him if they want him.

