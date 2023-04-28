Colts select Anthony Richardson, most athletic QB in NFL Draft history, with fourth pick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are finally swinging for the fences.

Frustrated by four long seasons spent treading water after Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement, four seasons marked by the franchise’s reluctance to go all in at the game’s most important position, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard finally drew the hand that convinced him to push in all his chips.

Ballard’s big bet is Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, taken with the No. 4 pick in the draft, after a flurry of moves by an AFC South rival in front of them.

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates with Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) after diving into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half against LSU at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 15, 2022. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs Lsu Tigers Syndication Ocala Starbanner

The first pick came as no surprise to anyone.

Two months ago, Carolina paid a hefty price to move up to No. 1 for the right to take the first quarterback on its board, and for the past couple of weeks, it’s been apparent that the Panthers were going to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The intrigue in the 2023 NFL Draft was supposed to begin with the Texans at No. 2. Right around the same time it became clear Carolina would take Young, reporting out of Houston suggested the Texans wouldn’t take any of the other three quarterbacks.

All of that speculation was wrong. Houston quickly snapped up Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

But the Texans did make an aggressive play that few saw coming after the pick for Stroud. Minutes after drafting Stroud, Houston traded back up to the No. 3 pick to take Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, leaving the Colts at No. 4 with a decision between Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Indianapolis chose Richardson.

A unique prospect. A player with the best physical tools the NFL Draft has ever produced but little production to show for it at the collegiate level.

Richardson started just one season at Florida, completed 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions, added 654 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground and led the Gators to a 6-6 record.

Few, if any, NFL quarterbacks have ever shot to stardom after that kind of college career.

There have been players who started for just one season, quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Kyler Murray, but those players were dominant in their only season at the college level. There have been players with pedestrian statistics, quarterbacks like Josh Allen, but those players were multiple-year starters at the collegiate level.

Story continues

Richardson’s lack of production at Florida makes him a unicorn in NFL history.

But so do his physical gifts.

By NFL combine results, Richardson’s the most athletic quarterback prospect ever, a 6-4, 244-pounder who is built like a defensive end, runs the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and has a cannon for an arm, the kind of arm strength that can put the ball into any window.

The Colts believe their new coaching staff can put it all together.

Indianapolis chose Shane Steichen to be the franchise’s new head coach in part because of his history of working with quarterbacks, a history that includes work with three very different types of passers: Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

Steichen has been successful with all three because of his commitment to building his offense around the things his quarterback does best, and now he takes on Richardson, whose athleticism and running ability make him more like Hurts than either of the other two.

With Richardson at the helm, Steichen will likely emphasize the rookie quarterback’s mobility, long a desire of both Ballard and Colts owner Jim Irsay, and exploit Richardson’s arm strength by pushing the ball vertically down the field, at least at first, early in his career.

Steichen has done this before. Handed a young Jalen Hurts early in his Philadelphia career, Steichen built the Eagles offense around Hurts's mobility, both as a runner and a passer, emphasizing the downfield passing game and allowing him to create plays with his legs.

Indianapolis can use the same plan with Richardson, and it might allow the Colts to get the rookie quarterback on the field faster, even though they have veteran backup Gardner Minshew on the roster to start in the event that Richardson's not ready right away.

But the Colts didn’t make this draft pick with only the 2023 season in mind. For years, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay has wanted a young quarterback to develop, and he's been adamant that he realizes that kind of play might require patience on the field.

If Richardson can fully realize all of the possibilities inside his body, he could become one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, the kind of otherworldly talent that Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes routinely put on display.

Indianapolis is betting it can unlock all of those gifts.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts draft QB Anthony Richardson with fourth pick in the NFL Draft