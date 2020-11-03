Colts say this season’s 5-2 start is nothing like last season’s 5-2 start

The Colts are 5-2, which ought to be cause for celebration in Indianapolis. Except that last year they started 5-2, and then slumped their way to a 7-9 finish.

But the Colts says this year’s 5-2 is not last year’s 5-2.

“New team, new season,’’ Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said, via FOX 59. “None of that should even matter.’’

Offensive lineman Quenton Nelson said last year’s disappointing second half of the season is irrelevant to what this year’s team can do.

“We’re just going to attack every single game,’’ he said. “We’re a different team. We’re not looking back.’’

There’s a good reason to believe the Colts are better this year than they were last year: Last year, they were just squeaking by in their wins, and had outscored their opponents by a cumulative seven points in their first seven games. This year, the Colts are blowing teams out and have outscored their opponents by a cumulative 61 points in seven games. This year’s Colts look better than last year’s, and they should have more staying power.

