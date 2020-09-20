Colts scratch Rock Ya-Sin with an illness

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin will not be in the lineup for the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Ya-Sin was not on the team’s injury report this week, but he is on the inactive list for the Week Two game against the Vikings. According to the Colts, Ya-Sin is not playing because of an apparent illness.

Bob Kravitz of TheAthletic.com reports seeing Ya-Sin being wheeled out to an EMS vehicle on Sunday morning. Kravitz added that Ya-Sin “didn’t appear to be in any distress” at that time.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported that a player is being held out of his team’s Week Two game because he was running a fever and not feeling well on Sunday morning. Maske did not name the player and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ya-Sin is dealing with a stomach illness rather than a fever.

UPDATE 12:54 p.m. ET: The Colts confirmed Ya-Sin has a stomach illness and added that he is being evaluated at a local hospital.

