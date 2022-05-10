Colts scout Mike Derice to join Giants’ scouting staff

Indianapolis Colts area scout Mike Derice is expected to join the New York Giants’ scouting staff under new general manager Joe Schoen.

Derice has been with the Colts long before Chris Ballard took over as general manager in 2017. The Stony Brook alum got his first scouting job with the Colts during the Ryan Grigson era in 2012.

Mike Derice, who has spent a decade as an area scout w/the #Colts, is the latest addition to the #Giants scouting dept. His expected role is national scout. Derice played, graduated from, and served as DFO for @StonyBrookFB & has worked w/the @WeAreAFCA convention. — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) May 10, 2022

While Ballard gets a lot of the credit for the picks the Colts have made during his tenure, a lot of the groundwork is laid by scouts like Derice. He played a heavy role in scouting the likes of Zaire Franklin, Isaiah Rodgers, Rock Ya-Sin, Jelani Woods and Nick Cross—to name a few.

The Colts will have to fill his position on the staff but with a promotion on hand under the new regime in New York, it’s hard to keep talented scouts on the staff for so long.

