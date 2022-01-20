Colts’ Scottie Montgomery a finalist for Panthers OC job

Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery has emerged as a finalist to fill the vacancy at offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

Montgomery had his second interview with the Panthers on Wednesday for the role after having his first interview last week. He’s the first candidate to have a second interview with the Panthers for their vacant offensive coordinator gig.

The #Panthers spent today interviewing #Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery again for their vacant OC job, source said. They initially spoke to him virtually, today was in person. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

The Colts are a popular team when it comes to candidates to fill vacancies around the league. Montgomery is now a finalist in Carolina while defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is a finalist in both Jacksonville and Chicago.

This will certainly be something to keep an eye on over the next week to see if Montgomery gets himself a new role in the Queen City.

