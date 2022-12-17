Colts score touchdown off blocked punt against Vikings

This would be considered a surprising start to the Indianapolis Colts-Minnesota Vikings game on Saturday.

The Colts scored a field goal on their first drive and then blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to go up 10-0 over the Vikings in Minnesota.

Ifeadi Oedenigbo got a hand on the punt and JoJo Domann collected the football and returned it 24 yards.

After the PAT, the Colts led 10-0, and the game had not reached the midway point of the first quarter.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire