Colts score as many points in first half as they allowed in fourth quarter versus Cowboys
When last seen before Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts were allowing 33 points to the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 13 Sunday Night Football game.
They faced the Minnesota Vikings in a road contest for Jeff Saturday on Saturday and to say the tables turned would be an understatement.
The Indianapolis Colts scored 33 points and blanked the Purple in a stunning 30 minutes of football.
Chase McLaughlin had four field goals in the first 30 minutes of the lopsided contest.