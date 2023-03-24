Colts scheduled for top-30 visit with QB Will Levis

The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to host Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on an official top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

The date for the visit wasn’t announced, and this should come as no surprise. It’s expected the Colts will host all four of the top quarterback prospects in the class on official visits at some point throughout the month of April.

It is interesting, though, that Levis said Friday at his pro day that he hasn’t had much contact with the team leading up to the pro day.

Will Levis announced that he has his top 30 visit scheduled with the #Colts. Also mentioned that he has not met with them or had much conversation through the process to date. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) March 24, 2023

Though anything can happen in the draft, the top two selections are expected to be in some order of C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. The expectation is that the Colts will likely be choosing between Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. It’s tough to know who they would prefer at this point.

Levis checks a lot of the boxes the Colts will be looking for in their franchise quarterback. He has the character, leadership and work ethic they value in the position. He also brings a strong build with elite arm strength.

However, he’s certainly going to need to improve his decision-making and accuracy. Some of that can be cleaned up with improving his throwing mechanics, specifically his footwork. His affinity for taking sacks at a high rate also is an issue the Colts are all too familiar with.

There is certainly upside to Levis’ game, and he brings the make-up qualities the Colts value at the quarterback position. We’ll see if this visit will improve his stock at all when Indy is on the clock at No. 4 overall.

