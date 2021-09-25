What the Colts are saying about the Titans in Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) are already at a turning point in their season when they visit the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Looking to avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since 2011, the Colts will have a tough challenge on the road. The Titans have been all over the place to begin the season but are coming off of a thrilling overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

With elite playmakers like Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones on offense to go along with up-and-coming defenders such as Harold Landry, Kevin Byard and Kristian Fulton, this won’t be an easy matchup for the Colts.

Here’s what Indy is saying about the Titans leading up to the Week 3 battle:

Colts LB Darius Leonard on Derrick Henry

Leonard: "Well he’s about 270 pounds playing running back. He’s got great vision and their offensive scheme puts him in position to have mismatches on the outside. You see a lot of times they run the Tampa and then the only thing he’s doing is jump cutting, stiff arming the cornerbacks on the outside. So that’s why we have to be great with our crack replace and linebackers scraping over the top, and making sure that we have seven-plus to the ball. We know who we are, we know who he is. It’s a thing that you say, you respect him but don’t be scared of him and that’s the thing you all have to understand. We play ball, we played against these guys, it’s been going on Year Four for me. There’s no fear in anybody’s heart that’s going against him and you have to understand that. There’s one football and there’s eleven guys on defense just trying to get to the ball. We have to make sure we do that.”

Colts CB Xavier Rhodes on Julio Jones

Rhodes: "He separated himself from a lot of guys with his name. He’s a guy that’s big, fast, physical but also can run almost every route in the route tree. We all know about Julio (Jones). We’ve all seen Julio and his career, and the things he does, the routes he runs, the marvelous catches he’s made throughout his career. He’s one of those guys – he’s going to make some catches. He’s going to make some great catches. He’s going to make some tough catches. We’ve just got to move on to the next play and stop him as much as you can.”

Colts DC Matt Eberflus on Derrick Henry

Eberflus: "What you’re trying to do there – again every team is trying to do the same thing, as you look at all the defenses and defensive coordinators across the league, everybody will say the same thing. Limit the explosive runs, get him to stop his feet in the hole, gang tackle. Everybody will say the same thing. Try to get him to go backwards or sideways in the run game. Easier said than done and everybody will say that. What we have to do is play as a unit and play as a defense to be able to limit his plays.”

Colts S Julian Blackmon on Julio Jones, A.J. Brown

Blackmon: "They’re right up there with all those duos, if not the best that we’ve seen. We just have to make sure – you’ve got to pay attention. Tendencies, the big thing with offenses is they can’t help but have tendencies. Just knowing where guys are aligned will help you understand where you should be – at least for my position because I can see everything. I try to tell guys what I’m looking at, what I can see because sometimes they can’t see it.”

Colts S Julian Blackmon on Derrick Henry

Blackmon: "There’s no one like him, just like DeForest (Buckner) said. We know that they’re going to give him the ball. Last week they got him the ball like what? 42 times? Finding different ways to get him the ball, whether it be screens – screens really, just getting him out and then isolating him. We know what we’ve got to do, we have to take him away, try to make them one dimensional and go from there. All I gotta say is, we’re going to tackle him. Yes, we know he’s going to stiff arm — yes, we know that. We have to tackle him; we have to. It’s a point of emphasis for us to tackle him. 2-2. He’s gonna get the ball, get him down. That’s what we know, and we gotta execute. It starts today. It’s a mentality of a ‘want-to’. As soon as you kind of, like, pause, you’re on a highlight – you’re on ESPN. That’s what you’re on. So you can’t just second guess. You gotta go in there and want to tackle him – it’s a ‘want-to’ thing.”

Colts DT DeForest Buckner on Derrick Henry

Buckner: "Obviously, everybody doing their job in the run game. Being in the gaps, their assignments and also, tackling him low. Coach (Matt Eberflus) preaches about hamstring tackling and also team tackle. We need hats on the ball, especially against a guy like him.”

Colts DE Kwity Paye on Titans

Paye: "It’s a big week this week – division game, rival game. For us, we’re just going to go out there and play our ball. First game we struggled a little bit with the pass defense, but just having the clean slate coming in this week, trying to work our stuff and just continue to improve.”

