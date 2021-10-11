What the Colts are saying about the Ravens in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) will be viewed in their first prime-time game of the season when they travel to M&T Bank Stadium for a Monday night showdown against the Baltimore Ravens (3-1).

In a matchup that heavily favors the Ravens, it’s clear the Colts know the kind of opponent they are going against. From the unique style of quarterback Lamar Jackson to a creative defensive front that brings pressure from all angles, the Colts have their work cut out for them in Week 5.

Here’s what the Colts had to say about the Ravens leading up to this prime-time matchup:

LB Darius Leonard on Lamar Jackson

Leonard: “That boy special. You see it. I don’t feel like he gets the respect that he deserves from this league. Playing against him last year seeing how explosive he is, seeing how fast he is, seeing how much of a playmaker he is – he throws the ball well and he runs the ball well. He can be a leading passer in the league and rusher. Just have to make sure you minimize that as well as you can and try and make sure you keep him in the well.”

LB Bobby Okereke on Ravens offense:

Okereke: “It’s tough with all that misdirection, it takes a certain type of player to anticipate what they’re going to do and anticipate correctly because they’re trying to get you off your keys, get you looking at the wrong thing, the wrong half step. They’re all fast players, so it’s really just about being on your keys and trusting your athletic ability.”

HC Frank Reich on Ravens

Reich: “All right, big week – Monday Night Football, so it all starts right here for us on this Thursday, which is obviously like a Wednesday in-season practice. We want to set the tone with this practice, have a good week of practice, execute in practice. That execution, we want to carry that with us to Baltimore. I have a lot of respect for this team. Obviously, they’ve been good for a long time. Coach (John) Harbaugh does a great job. They are a physical team, they are very talented and they’re good in all three phases. So we’ll need to be at our best, but look forward to the challenge.”

HC Frank Reich on Lamar Jackson

Reich: “I think they’ve got an excellent run game to answer your first question. It’s really multiple, they have really good schemes. I think Greg Roman does an excellent job kind of game planning and scheming the run. Their offensive line coach is really, really good. I know him very well. So, they do an excellent job in the run game and they have a unique threat at quarterback. I do think Lamar Jackson’s passing skills are underrated. I love the way he throws the ball. From a quarterback standpoint fundamentally, his upper-body mechanics are really clean and crisp. He’s got a very strong arm. He’s got a quick, compact release. This year, it just feels like to me they’re throwing it down the field a little bit more and he’s doing an excellent job.”

QB Carson Wentz on Ravens defense

Wentz: “Fast, flying around type of defense. I’ve played them a couple of times in my career now. They’re going to be physical, they’re going to come after the quarterback. You know you’re going to get all that stuff. You’re going to get some different looks, some exotic packages, all sorts of stuff. They’re going to mix up their personnel a lot, play a lot of linebackers, a lot of safeties – kind of keep you on your toes in that regard. For us, it’s just about execution – keeping it simple in some respects. Communication is going to be huge for us on the road in a noisy environment, and just playing fast and making plays. It’ll be a fun matchup.”

More of Wentz on Ravens defense: “The thing about them is they’ll do both at any point and time. They’ll make it look like they’re playing two-deep coverage and next thing you know it’s Cover-0 and then vice versa. You just have to be on it. It takes maybe a little extra prep and film studying and all that and just having an answer for if they do bluff it here, what’s my go to? If they do bring it, I have to make sure I have a hot or a quick answer. Just takes a little extra preparation and extra communication.”

QB Carson Wentz on Lamar Jackson

Wentz: “I mean he’s a playmaker. There’s no doubt about it. He’s as elusive with the ball in his hand as anybody, not just quarterbacks. A guy that I know I respect a lot and everyone in this organization does and knows what he brings to the table. He’s a playmaker that we have to take control of and for us offensively, we know that they’re going to be running the ball. They’re going to try and limit our possessions and so, we have to know that going into it and really make a conscious effort on offense to keep the ball, convert third downs and sustain drives so we can keep their offense off the field.”

DT DeForest Buckner on Ravens run game

Buckner: “Yeah, they’re real diverse. They’ve got that option going. Lamar (Jackson), obviously we all know he’s an elite quarterback, but I mean he’s an elite runner. We’ve got to treat him obviously like a running back. This week is all about assignment football. Guys have to be in the right fits at the right time, got to read your keys and the main thing is we have to trust one another.”

DC Matt Eberflus on Lamar Jackson

Eberflus: “With Lamar (Jackson) there’s obviously the scramble factor and extension of plays. I think that the teams that do a good job, they’re able to rush forward and coordinate that and be able to keep him in there. During the course of the game, he’s always going to get out a few times. Then, the ability to – in your coverage, to be able to have tight coverage downfield and plaster those players. If you’re playing man, it’s a lot easier, but if you’re playing zone, you have to be able to do that. That’s where he makes his big plays and that’s where he’s been very successful. He’s done a good job of throwing the ball in rhythm too. So, he’s a dangerous athlete. You guys have all seen that on tape.”

