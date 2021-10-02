What the Colts are saying about the Dolphins in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are staring down the barrel of a lost season as they make their way down to South Beach for a Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium with the Miami Dolphins (1-2).

With their backs against the wall, the Colts will be without several starters. Five of them have already been ruled out while another four of them are likely to be playing through an injury.

The Colts will see a familiar face on the other side of the ball as Jacoby Brissett gets the start for the Dolphins.

Here’s what the Colts had to say about the Dolphins this week:

Frank Reich on Dolphins

Reich: “Back to work. Good meetings this morning, ready to go. Another tough road test against the Dolphins, so looking forward to that and looking forward to getting out on the practice field today.”

Carson Wentz on the Dolphins

Wentz: “Good defense – good defense, fly around, tons of man coverage, lots of pressure. For the most part, you know what you’re going to get in those areas and it’s going to just come down to execution and kind of a lot of man-on-man. Are we going to win our one-on-one battles, are we going to make enough plays? A lot of respect for them and how they’re coached and how disciplined they are. It’ll be a fun matchup.”

DeForest Buckner on Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett

Buckner: “Jacoby (Brissett), he’s a good quarterback, smart guy. It’s going to be fun going against him. He’s a competitor. He used to compete against us in practice last year and obviously I’m assuming over the years. Just the type of competitor he is and the type of player he is, we know he’s going to try and extend downs and make big plays. We just need to be there to really get after him early and often throughout the game.”

Darius Leonard on Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett

Leonard: “Get him down. I always say, I think of Big Ben (Ben Roethlisberger). He’s very similar to Jameis Winston when I look at him. I played against Jameis and see how strong Jameis is in the pocket. You have to make sure you wrap, wrap tight. He’s good at throwing people off. Just make sure you wrap and usually when you go up to a quarterback, you’re trying to go for the ball first. He has some huge hands, very strong hands. You can see that when he throws, and stops his throwing motion to hold onto the ball. So you have to make sure you just get him down and get off the field.”

Frank Reich on Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett

Reich: “A ton of respect and usually – I always say in these instances, I don’t want to overplay what the role is. I did talk to Flus (Matt Eberflus) and the defense a little bit but not a whole lot, just gave them a few things. We all know Jacoby (Brissett), we know how he plays. He’s our brother. It’ll be fun to compete against him. We have a ton of respect for Jacoby, everybody knows that.”

