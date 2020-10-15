What the Colts are saying about the Bengals in Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) are preparing to take on a Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) team that has shown promise for the future with a young quarterback taking the helm.

While the Bengals may not be competing in the AFC North this season, there have been some positive developments in Cincinnati. The Colts are looking to bounce back from a tough loss on the road against the Browns and now have their sights set on a young Bengals team.

Starting off, head coach Frank Reich has noticed the talent on the other sideline, which begins with the rookie quarterback in Joe Burrow.

“(We’re) going up against a team with a really good young quarterback who is just growing and learning every week. I’ve got a lot of respect for Joe (Burrow) and what he’s accomplished already,” Reich said Wednesday. “You can just see why he was the number one pick in the draft already on the tape. He sees the field real well, just an accurate passer who can make all the throws.”

Reich also mentioned the skill players that will be featured in the Bengals offense, especially with the talent at running back in Joe Mixon.

“Talented running back with (Joe) Mixon – big, strong, fast, elusive, Reich said. “(They’ve) got good weapons outside so this will be a good challenge for our defense.”

Quarterback Philip Rivers isn’t expecting many wide-open windows in the passing lanes on Sunday.

“It’s a good defense. You see it each and every week. They have been in every single game,” said Rivers on Wednesday. “I think the one thing, speaking specifically of the pass game, they play a lot of tight coverage. They don’t give you a lot of gimmes. Some teams in some more softer zone stuff give you just some completions and then they rely on their tackling and you messing it up. This team is going to contest and challenge all our guys, skill players that are in their routes and make you be accurate with the football and find the open guy. There are not a lot of guys that are screaming wide open all the time.”

The Colts enter this matchup as strong home favorites to begin the week. Even with their issues on the offensive side of the ball, they should be able to control the line of scrimmage and win with their defense.

It should be a fun matchup to watch before the Colts go into their bye in Week 7, and they won’t be taking this game lightly.