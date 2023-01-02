Colts’ Sam Ehlinger to start vs. Texans in finale

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be the starter in place of the injured Nick Foles (ribs) for the regular-season finale against the Houston Texans.

Foles is recovering from a ribs injury he suffered during the 38-10 loss against the New York Giants on Sunday when he was sacked by rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux in the second quarter.

Foles landed on the ball and was clearly in pain, writhing on the ground. Ehlinger finished the game and will start in Week 18 while Matt Ryan will be active as the backup, according to interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Saturday also mentioned the celebration by Thibodeaux, which was a major topic of discussion. Thibodeaux’s celebration went on far too long while laying directly next to Foles, who was writhing in pain.

Saturday took issue with the celebration but also with the fact that none of the Colts’ offensive linemen did anything to confront the rookie as it was happening.

Regardless, the Colts will be preparing for the end of a long season that has been a disaster, to say the least.

Ehlinger will get another chance to prove he’s worthy of development down the road while most fans are likely hoping for a loss to secure a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories