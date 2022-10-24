Colts’ Sam Ehlinger to start regardless of Matt Ryan’s injury

The Indianapolis Colts made a shocking announcement Monday afternoon, naming second-year player Sam Ehlinger the starting quarterback over veteran Matt Ryan.

One detail emerging from the big news was that Ryan suffered a Grade 2 sprain to his throwing shoulder, presumably on a sack he took late in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Frank Reich clarified during his press conference Monday that Ehlinger will start the remainder of the season regardless of Ryan’s injury status.

To clarify: the Colts are making the switch at QB regardless of Matt Ryan's injury. The plan, as of now, is for Sam Ehlinger to be the starting quarterback the rest of the season. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 24, 2022

The seats for Reich and general manager Chris Ballard continue to get hotter by the day. The latest loss to the Tennessee Titans in which they scored just 10 points and didn’t score until four minutes remained in the fourth quarter was the final straw.

Ehlinger, whose mobility is likely a factor in this decision, will be looking to provide a spark for an offense averaging just 16.7 points per game.

Even with the money the Colts owe Ryan, this will be Ehlinger’s team moving forward in 2022.

