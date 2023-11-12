Colts’ Sam Ehlinger added to injury report with illness

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger was added to the Week 10 injury report due to an illness ahead of the game against the New England Patriots, the team announced Sunday.

With Gardner Minshew locked in as the starter, Ehlinger has been serving as the team’s backup quarterback ever since rookie Anthony Richardson suffered a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

It isn’t clear how severe the illness is for Ehlinger, and he’s considered questionable for Sunday’s game in Germany.

The Colts have been rolling with two quarterbacks since Richardson went down, and the team didn’t elevate Kellen Mond to the active roster from the practice squad this week.

If Ehlinger winds up being inactive, the Colts will not have a true backup quarterback behind Minshew.

We’ll see what happens when the inactives are released before the game Sunday morning, but this could be something to keep an eye on.

