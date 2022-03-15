Colts’ salary-cap space update upon re-signing TE Mo Alie-Cox

The Indianapolis Colts and tight end Mo Alie-Cox agreed to a three-year deal Monday as the legal tampering period opened up.

With the known structure of the contract, we now know how much of the salary cap will be impacted by Alie-Cox’s new deal. The Colts entered the legal tampering period with the most salary-cap space in the NFL at $69 million.

Alie-Cox carries a cap hit in 2022 of $6.32 million broken down by a base salary of $1.2 million, a roster bonus of $4.61 million and per-game bonuses worth up to $510,000. His base salary and roster bonus ($5.81 million) are fully guaranteed.

This leaves the Colts with just under $62.5 million in salary-cap space, according to Over The Cap. It is still, by far, the most space in the NFL.

The Colts were expectedly quiet on the first day of legal tampering. They still have massive holes to fill while some of the middle-tier free agents remain available.

The Colts are still likely to add to the tight end position despite re-signing Alie-Cox, but the contract isn’t too big of a hit for the salary cap.

