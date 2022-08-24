Colts’ Ryan Kelly tests positive for COVID-19

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
  Rigoberto Sanchez
    Rigoberto Sanchez
    American football punter
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 and will not practice Wednesday, according to the team.

Given the new protocols the NFL put in place for the 2022 season, Kelly must isolate for five days after a positive test. That means Kelly is not expected to play in the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

With Kelly now isolating for the time being, the Colts will rely on starting right guard Danny Pinter, who has also been working as the backup center.

