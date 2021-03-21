Colts’ Ryan Kelly due $4.65 million roster bonus
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly triggered a $4.65 million roster bonus on Sunday as the fifth day of the 2021 league year arrived.
As a part of his contract, Kelly was set to receive that roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year. This goes on top of his $10 million base salary for the 2021 season, bringing his total cap to $14.65 million.
Kelly has been one of the best centers in the league over the last few seasons and has been a true anchor for the offensive line playing between left guard Quenton Nelson and right guard Mark Glowinski.
In 2020, Pro Football Focus gave Kelly a grade of 69.0, which was 12th among qualified centers (642 snaps played). His 12 pressures allowed were tied for the eighth-fewest among all qualified centers.
While the Colts are still on the search for a left tackle, Kelly will continue to be the anchor of the offensive line moving forward.
