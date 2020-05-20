Colts, Ryan Kelly discuss contract extension

Colts center Ryan Kelly is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and an extension may be coming soon.

Kelly said today that his agent has talked to Colts General Manager Chris Ballard about a contract extension, and he’s hoping it gets done.

“I want to spend my entire career in Indianapolis,” Kelly said.

Kelly, the Colts’ 2016 first-round draft pick, is set to make $10.35 million this year on the fifth-year option season of his contract. After starting all 16 games and making his first Pro Bowl last year, Kelly has played himself into a lucrative second contract, one that may be coming soon.

