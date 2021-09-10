Colts rule out Xavier Rhodes, Eric Fisher in Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich ruled out three players ahead of the Week 1 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Those three players include cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf), left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin).

Out:

Eric Fisher

Xavier Rhodes

Kemoko Turay — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) September 10, 2021

These don’t really come as a surprise for the Colts entering the weekend. Fisher was activated for the first time this week and while he was a limited participant in practice, the Colts probably want to see him log a few full practices before throwing him into the fire.

Rhodes popped up on the injury report Wednesday and wasn’t able to practice at all. Taking his place on the outside will be Rock Ya-Sin.

Turay was a limited participant on Wednesday but was downgraded as the week progressed. Taking his place as a sub-package pass rusher will be Ben Banogu.

The Colts will release their full injury report with designations later on Friday so we will get the updated status for everyone then.

