Colts rule out two starters in Week 13 vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out two players Friday ahead of the Week 13 prime-time matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

With a tough matchup on both sides of the ball, the Colts will be without starting right tackle Braden Smith (illness) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (shin/ankle).

Smith popped up on the injury report Thursday with an illness and didn’t practice Friday. The Colts were already mismatched against a vaunted Cowboys pass rush. That becomes even more so regardless of whether it’s Dennis Kelly or Matt Pryor at right tackle.

Moore was expected to miss this week and potentially further games after suffering a shin injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There is some positive news in that Kwity Paye (ankle) should be making his return after battling an injury for the better part of the last two months. Paye practiced in full all week.

Tight end Jelani Woods will be listed as questionable for the game after being listed on the report with shoulder and quad injuries.

