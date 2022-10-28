Colts rule out three in Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out defensive end Kwity Paye, quarterback Matt Ryan and linebacker Grant Stuard on Friday ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

None of these come as a surprise considering all three failed to log a practice in any capacity this week.

Paye will be missing his third consecutive game after suffering an ankle injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 5. He hasn’t practiced since.

Ryan suffered a shoulder injury to his throwing arm during the Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and was expected to be inactive this week. Even when healthy, Sam Ehlinger would be the starter.

Stuard also suffered his pectoral injury late in the Week 7 loss to the Titans and didn’t practice all week.

