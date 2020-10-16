Colts rule out TE Mo Alie-Cox vs. Bengals

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox has been ruled out for the Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday.

Alie-Cox failed to practice all due to a knee injury he suffered in the team’s Week 5 loss against the Cleveland Browns. The mismatch tight end stepped in due to injuries earlier in the season but now will miss Sunday’s game.

With Alie-Cox out, the Colts are likely to turn to Jack Doyle, who has led the room in snaps played when healthy and Trey Burton, who has led the Colts tight ends in targets since returning from the injured reserve list in Week 4.

Reich also ruled out offensive tackle Chaz Green, who popped up on the injury report Thursday due to a back injury. Linebacker Darius Leonard will be listed as doubtful on the final injury report so it is unlikely that he plays.

Though the Colts had a scare with some false positive COVID-19 tests on Friday, they are expected to be ready to go this weekend.