Colts rule out Shaquille Leonard, Alec Pierce vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and wide receiver Alec Pierce were ruled out Friday ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Leonard has been working his way back from offseason back surgery and while he has been able to practice, it seems the Colts are really taking the cautious route to make sure he’s 100% ready to return.

Pierce has been in the league’s concussion protocol since developing symptoms following the Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans.

#Colts rule out Shaquille Leonard and Alec Pierce for Sunday's game. Frank Reich feels like both players are making good progress. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) September 16, 2022

Leonard logged two full practices this week so there’s a good chance he returns Week 3 for the home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pierce logged a limited practice Thursday so there’s also a chance he gets cleared for Week 3.

Though Reich didn’t rule them out, there are other players to keep an eye on for the final injury report. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and cornerback Kenny Moore II are all likely to be questionable on the final injury report.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts holding walkthrough Friday after week of physical practices Colts vs. Jaguars: Updated injury report for Week 2 Colts' Alec Pierce in concussion protocol

List

Colts vs. Jaguars: 5 things to watch in Week 2

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire