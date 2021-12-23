Colts rule out Ryan Kelly, Andrew Sendejo vs. Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich ruled out center Ryan Kelly and safety Andrew Sendejo on Thursday ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Sendejo suffered a concussion during the Week 15 win over the New England Patriots and failed to practice. He’ll remain in the concussion protocol until he clears it.

With Sendejo out, the Colts are likely to lean on George Odum to get the start next to Khari Willis.

Kelly will miss his second consecutive game as he spends time away from the team following the tragic death of his unborn daughter. It isn’t clear when he will return.

In Kelly’s place, the Colts will start Danny Pinter at center.

Starting right guard Mark Glowinski was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday so he’s unlikely to play unless he can test negative before the game.

