Colts rule out RT Braden Smith, LB Jordan Glasgow vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (concussion) for the Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

This will be Smith’s second game in a row in which he will be on the sideline with a foot injury he suffered in the season-opening loss against the Seattle Seahawks. He hasn’t been able to practice since.

Glasgow was placed into the league’s concussion protocol following the Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams and wasn’t able to practice either this week.

Head coach Frank Reich also told the media Friday that quarterback Carson Wentz is a game-time decision after returning to practice on Friday.

