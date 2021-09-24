Colts rule out RT Braden Smith, LB Jordan Glasgow vs. Titans

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (concussion) for the Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

This will be Smith’s second game in a row in which he will be on the sideline with a foot injury he suffered in the season-opening loss against the Seattle Seahawks. He hasn’t been able to practice since.

Glasgow was placed into the league’s concussion protocol following the Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams and wasn’t able to practice either this week.

Head coach Frank Reich also told the media Friday that quarterback Carson Wentz is a game-time decision after returning to practice on Friday.

Recommended Stories