Colts rule out no players vs. Texans in Week 13

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich didn’t rule out any players on Friday ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans.

This is the third game in a row that the Colts haven’t ruled a player out on Friday before a game.

Colts are not ruling anybody out for the Texans game. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 3, 2021

There will likely be a few players with injury designations on the final injury report but this is a good sign for a few players who were question marks entering the week.