Colts rule Jonathan Taylor out for Sunday

When news came down on Friday that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor wasn’t at practice, it seemed like he wouldn’t be available for Indianapolis’ Sunday matchup against New England.

Now, that is officially the case.

According to multiple reporters, head coach Frank Reich ruled out Taylor in his Friday press conference.

Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice all week.

That means quarterback Sam Ehlinger will have to go into his second career start without the star running back, who led the league with 1,811 yards last season. But Taylor has not rushed for 100 yards since putting up 161 in Week One against the Texans. He missed a pair of games before coming back in Week Seven.

Taylor has 462 yards with one touchdown and 16 receptions for 71 yards in 2022.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Reich noted the team does not have plans to put Taylor on injured reserve at this point.

With running back Nyheim Hines traded to Buffalo earlier this week, Deon Jackson is in line to start. Reich said Phillip Lindsay is likely to get elevated from the practice squad to play.

The Colts also acquired Zack Moss from the Bills in the Hines deal.

Reich also ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan, cornerback Tony Brown, and linebacker Grant Stuard for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

