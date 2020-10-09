Colts rule out Anthony Castonzo, Darius Leonard vs. Browns
The Colts have ruled out left tackle Anthony Castonzo and linebacker Darius Leonard for the Week 5 matchup against the Browns, head coach Frank Reich told the media on Friday. Castonzo, who has been dealing with a rib injury, and Leonard, who has been dealing with a groin injury, both left the Week 4 game against the Bears with their respective ailments. Neither was able to log a practice this week and now the Colts will be down two of their key starters. With Castonzo ruled out, the Colts will be rolling with backup Le’Raven Clark. With Leonard ruled out, the Colts will move forward with Anthony Walker Jr.