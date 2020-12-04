Colts rule out Anthony Castonzo, 3 others vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich ruled out four players on Friday ahead of the Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans, including left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

Along with Castonzo, the Colts ruled out safety Khari Willis, linebacker Bobby Okereke and punter Rigoberto Sanchez.

Colts coach Frank Reich: Anthony Castonzo, Bobby Okereke, Rigoberto Sanchez and Khari Willis are all OUT Sunday.

None of the four players that were ruled out were able to log any type of practice this week. Castonzo is dealing with an MCL sprain and will be replaced by Le’Raven Clark at left tackle.

The Colts will release the injury report with designations later on Friday.