Colts rule out S Andrew Sendejo vs. Raiders in Week 17

Indianapolis Colts safety Andrew Sendejo was the only player ruled out Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Frank Reich told reporters.

Sendejo has been in the league’s concussion protocol since initially suffering the head injury late in the Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots. He has yet to practice since being placed in the protocol and this will be his second consecutive game missed.

Sendejo is out Eric Fisher is questionable. Was out there for stretch, but didn't do any individual or team drills. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 31, 2021

With Khari Willis being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, the Colts are likely to roll with Willis and a combination of George Odum and Jahleel Addae.

In other injury news, left tackle Eric Fisher will be questionable. He didn’t practice during the first two days of the week and was seemingly limited on Friday. The final injury report will clear that up when its released later on Friday.

If Fisher can’t go due to his injuries, the Colts will lean on Matt Pryor to be the starter at left tackle.

The Colts also placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday so he’s unlikely to play on Sunday.

