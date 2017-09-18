Colts rule out Andrew Luck for Week Three

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will miss his third straight game this week.

The Colts announced that Luck has been ruled out for their Sunday afternoon home game against the Browns. Luck has yet to play or practice with the team this year after having right shoulder surgery in January.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano said, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, he does not know at this point if Luck will practice this week. If he doesn’t, the Colts will almost certainly be making the same announcement about Luck playing in Week Four.

The Colts activated Luck from the physically unable to perform list before the cut to 53 players in a move that left him eligible to play and practice in the first six weeks of the season. The Browns game marks the halfway point of that period and there’s been no sign that his return is imminent.

Jacoby Brissett will make his second straight start for the Colts, who will be looking for their first win of the year against an 0-2 Browns squad.