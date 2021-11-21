Colts rout Bills, 41-15, in Week 11 upset: Everything we know

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) leaned on their star running back to pave the way toward a 41-15 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Despite being underdogs by more than a touchdown in Week 11, the Colts pulled off an incredible dominating win over one of the best teams in the NFL. They did so by leaning on the run game while forcing clutch takeaways against Josh Allen and the Bills offense.

As the Colts look to make their push for a playoff spot, here’s everything you need to know from the Week 11 win:

Final Score: Colts 41, Bills 15

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 14 10 14 3 41 Bills 0 7 0 8 15

It was over when...

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor scored his third fourth touchdown of the day in the third quarter to extend the lead to 31-7.

Keys to the game

The Colts won the turnover battle 4-0. They intercepted Josh Allen twice and Mitchell Trubisky once while recovering a fumble on a kick return.

Jonathan Taylor put the offense on his back against one of the best defenses in the NFL taking 32 carries for 185 rushing yards and four touchdowns while adding three receptions for 19 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Again much in part due to Taylor, the Colts offense was extremely efficient on third down, converting 8-of-12 attempts.

The Colts dominated the time of possession 37:47 to 22:13 leading methodical, drawn-out drives.

3 Stars of the game

RB Jonathan Taylor: 35 touches, 204 total yards, 5 total TDs DT Grover Stewart: 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 batted pass S George Odum: 4 tackles (4 solo), 1 INT, 1 pass defended

Injuries

No players were inactive due to injury on Sunday.

LG Quenton Nelson suffered an ankle injury multiple times throughout the day and was ruled questionable in the third quarter.

What's next?

The Colts will be back at home to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

