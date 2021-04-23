Colts’ roster sits 12th in PFF’s pre-draft rankings

The roster for the Indianapolis Colts currently sits 12th in the NFL in Pro Football Focus’ rankings ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

12. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Draft capital rank: 29th

Indianapolis is set to have another strong defense after the unit ranked 11th in EPA per play allowed and sixth in coverage grade in 2020. But the Colts’ success, or lack thereof, will rest on the shoulders of Carson Wentz and the receiving unit. It’s no secret that Wentz looked broken in 2020 with a 60.0 passing grade and league-leading 24 turnover-worthy plays.

As for the receiving unit, head coach Frank Reich will be counting on Parris Campbell to stay healthy and Michael Pittman Jr. to step up in his sophomore campaign. Campbell can be a slot weapon, but he has played in nine games over two years. Pittman posted a 62.3 receiving grade as a rookie. The Colts ranked inside the top 10 in 2020 WAR outside of the quarterback position but will need many players to step up to hold that spot.

The Colts have a few needs to address during the draft. They have to add some depth to the edge rusher room as Ben Banogu and Kemoko Turay will be looking to prove themselves worthy of being the starters on the edge. Finding a left tackle to replace Anthony Castonzo will also be necessary and could be done within the first two rounds.

The Colts also need to find some explosiveness in the passing game either at tight end or wide receiver. There is also a long-term need at cornerback, but it remains to be seen how early they will use a pick at that position.

