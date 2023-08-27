INDIANAPOLIS—The Colts have begun the process of reducing the roster from 90 players to 53, a process that must be completed by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and then will likely be revised by waiver claims made Wednesday.

Indianapolis has already made a couple of moves, most notably releasing veteran running back Kenyan Drake, according to a report by the NFL Network.

Aug 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Kenyan Drake (31) runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren (57) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Drake, a veteran of four teams, seven seasons and 3,866 rushing yards, was initially seen as potential insurance for an Indianapolis running back room that has its starter, Jonathan Taylor, actively seeking a trade and its top backup, veteran Zack Moss, recovering from a broken arm.

Predictions: Projecting the Colts' initial 53-man roster

But Drake was never able to climb the depth chart, spending most of his time at Grand Park behind Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and even Jake Funk. Drake rushed 13 times for 36 yards and caught three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown during the preseason, but he also appeared to run the wrong route in Thursday night’s preseason game, leading to an interception for Sam Ehlinger.

Indianapolis also waived wide receiver Tyler Adams and will release tight end Michael Jacobson, league sources told IndyStar on Sunday. Jacobson

Colts 2023 roster cuts

RB Kenyan Drake (NFL Network)

WR Tyler Adams (source)

TE Michael Jacobson (source)

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s NFL deadline