Colts’ roster bubble: Each position’s biggest potential cut

The Indianapolis Colts are now under three weeks away from their return to training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

With the much-needed return of training camp also comes the roster debates as numerous players are vying for the limited spots on the Colts roster. With so many positions already having foundational pieces, there is going to be some intense competition for roles and spots on the roster.

So we are going to take a look at the biggest potential roster cut at each position. Essentially, which players with the biggest name are on the bubble? Some of these may be a surprise while others not so much. For some, it may not matter whether they make it or not. But we’re here to break it down anyway.

Here’s the biggest potential roster cut at each position by the time training camp is over:

Quarterback

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest potential cut: Jacob Eason It would be far more surprising if Eason got cut over rookie Sam Ehlinger, who was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft. It's more likely that the Colts carry three quarterbacks into the regular season than it is for Eason to get cut, but it's not a full guarantee. While I ultimately believe Eason will make the roster and even has a good chance to be the backup, it's not outlandish to say he's on the bubble. If he doesn't show improvements in accuracy and ability to handle pressure, the Colts may risk waiving him to stash him on the practice squad—even if that means giving another team a chance to grab him.

Running Back

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Biggest potential cut: Jordan Wilkins Is it likely? No. The odds reside in Wilkins making the cut and serving as a depth piece in the backfield. But there is a non-zero chance that Wilkins is out-performed by undrafted rookie Deon Jackson, who has much more upside and is younger. If the Colts feel 100% comfortable with Marlon Mack's recovery and with Jackson being the RB4 in the room, I believe the Colts would try to trade Wilkins rather than outright cut him. But it's not a full guarantee he makes the roster even if it is the likely scenario.

Story continues

Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Biggest potential cut: Dezmon Patmon You could make an argument here for Ashton Dulin, but I think Patmon holds bigger name value. The top-four spots are locked in and while it is still expected that Patmon is the favorite for the final spot in the wide receiver room, there is still a non-zero chance he gets beaten out by Mike Strachan or another wideout in the room. I still think Patmon makes it, and he's one of my top players to watch entering camp. But he's also the biggest name with at least a realistic chance of being cut.

Tight End

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Biggest potential cut: Noah Togiai This is one of those that isn't surprising and is actually more likely to happen. Togiai is likely to be waived and put on the practice squad while Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson make up the tight end room.

Offensive Line

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Biggest potential cut: Julién Davenport The offensive line room is set for the most part. They just have to figure out who will fill in at left tackle until Eric Fisher comes back. I wanted to put Tevi here, but I think his roster spot is safe unless he absolutely bombs training camp. With most of the spots locked up on the depth chart, Davenport is the next name on the list.

Defensive Line

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Biggest potential cut: Ben Banogu It hasn't been the best start to a career for Banogu, who played fewer games in 2020 than he did his rookie season. He was a healthy scratch for the second half of the season and for the playoff game against the Bills and then the Colts added Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. Banogu has his back against the wall entering training camp.

Linebacker

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Biggest potential cut: Matthew Adams Most of the spots in the linebacker room are safe, but Adams may be the one who gets cut. His competition isn't all that strong so there is also a pretty good chance he sticks on the roster, but the Colts may also only keep five linebackers to make room for other positions.

Cornerback

Biggest potential cut: Andre ChachereThe Colts can't afford to cut players like Isaiah Rodgers or Marvell Tell so this is another position where a player in Chachere is most likely getting cut when the roster are trimmed down.

Safety

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Biggest potential cut: Shawn Davis I think the Colts roll with five safeties to begin the season, but the rookie in Davis may need more time to develop his game. This could lead to the Colts cutting him and stashing him on the practice squad.

Special Teams

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Biggest potential cut: Rodrigo Blankenship Blankenship has some competition when it comes to holding the kicking job. Though he probably has the leg up in the competition, there is a world where Blankenship gets beaten out by Eddy Pineiro.

1

1