Colts’ roster age ranks middle of the pack

For the last few years, the Indianapolis Colts have been a team known to have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. Entering 2022, that’s changing a bit.

As the young foundational players continue to ascend through their careers, the average age of the roster has slowly risen. They still aren’t considered an old team, but the foundation of the roster consists of more veterans.

According to Spotrac, the Colts rank 16th in the NFL with an average roster age of 26.25. The league average roster age is 26.28.

Unsurprisingly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the oldest average roster at 27.32, which is bound to be skewed a bit given that Tom Brady is eligible for an AARP membership in the very near future.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns have the youngest average roster age at 25.3.

The Colts seem to have a strong mix of veterans and young players going into the 2022 season, and they’ll need heavy contributions from both sides in order to have success in the new season.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Shaquille Leonard trusting process in return Colts sign two more to the practice squad Colts sign OT Dennis Kelly, place S Trevor Denbow on IR

List

Ranking the Colts' position groups for 2022

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire