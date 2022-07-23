Colts’ rookies set to report for training camp

The Indianapolis Colts rookie class is set to report for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield on Saturday.

The time is just about here for training camp to begin, and it starts with the rookies reporting on Saturday. The veterans aren’t expected to report until July 26, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if a few shuffled in early.

The Colts have all of their draft picks under contract entering camp so there won’t be any issues with holdouts or contract issues. They are also expected to bring in a number of undrafted rookie free agents.

Led by second-round pick Alec Pierce, the Colts have a quartet of Day 2 selections from the draft who will be right in the competition for starting roles, outside of tight end Jelani Woods, who is likely to start out as third on the depth chart.

The other two—offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann and safety Nick Cross—are expected to compete for starting roles right away.

Meanwhile, four Day 3 selections will be looking to carve out roles and spots on the roster throughout camp.

The Colts also have a number of undrafted rookies who could show some promise. Linebackers Jojo Domann and Sterling Weatherford are coming off of strong outings in the spring while offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark has a solid chance of making the roster as well.

The Colts are looking to bounce back from their late-season collapse in 2021, and it all starts Saturday when the rookies report for training camp.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Colts' Mike Strachan to miss start of training camp The NFL's top 11 running backs Jonathan Taylor tops Touchdown Wire's RB rankings

List